Brock Purdy News: Leads SF to victory on SNF

Purdy completed 18 of 26 pass attempts for 260 yards and a touchdown while rushing eight times for 56 yards and another score in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Cowboys.

Purdy carried San Francisco's offense on a night where two key players -- Deebo Samuel and Jordan Mason -- left the contest early due to injury. The 24-year-old Purdy pitched a clean outing with two touchdowns and no turnovers, the second time he has accomplished that feat in the last three weeks. The Iowa State standout is averaging 262.6 passing yards per game this season with 12 touchdowns to nine turnovers. The status of multiple star players on offense -- including running back Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) -- will determine whether Purdy will be a good or great fantasy play coming out of San Francisco's Week 9 bye when the team visits Tampa Bay on Nov. 10.