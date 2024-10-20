Brock Purdy News: Stymied in Super Bowl rematch

Purdy completed 17 of 31 pass attempts for 212 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions while adding eight carries for 27 yards and two rushing scores in Sunday's 28-18 loss to Kansas City.

Both starting quarterbacks in Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII rematch struggled passing the ball against tough opposing defenses, combining for no touchdown passes and five interceptions. Patrick Mahomes wound up earning the victory for his team, but Purdy had the superior fantasy day with two trips to the end zone as a rusher. The latter also lost his top two receivers to injury at halftime, which helps excuse the horrific passing performance. Purdy was coming off of his best statistical game of the season in Week 5, so fantasy managers shouldn't panic ahead of a much softer matchup against the Cowboys next Sunday.