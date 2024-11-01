Fantasy Football
Bub Means headshot

Bub Means Injury: Out for Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 1, 2024 at 11:52am

Means (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Carolina, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

This was more or less expected after Means emerged from Week 8 action with a high-ankle sprain. With Means sidelined for at least one contest and Rashid Shaheed (knee) out for the season, the Saints' options at wide receiver behind Chris Olave are Mason Tipton, Cedrick Wilson (hip, questionable), Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jermaine Jackson, while Equanimeous St. Brown, Kevin Austin and Dante Pettis are candidates to be elevated from the practice squad.

Bub Means
New Orleans Saints
