Cade York News: Makes all five kicks vs. Pittsburgh

York made all four of his field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try during the Bengals' 19-17 win over the Steelers.

York missed three kicks over his last three games heading into Saturday's regular-season finale, but the third-year kicker was flawless in a must-win game. The Bengals' offense went 1-for-4 on red zone drives, which put York in a position to convert on easier kicks, with three of his four field-goal attempts coming from within 40 yards. He served as Cincinnati's placekicker for the final five games of the regular season due to Evan McPherson (groin) going on IR. Over that span, York went 9-for-11 on field-goal attempts and 14-for-15 on extra-point tries. It's unclear whether York or McPherson would handle kicking duties in the wild-card round if the Bengals make the playoffs with a Broncos' loss and a Dolphins' loss or tie.