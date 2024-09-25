Fantasy Football
Caelen Carson Injury: Likely missing Week 4

Carson (shoulder) is listed as doubtful ahead of Thursday night's game against the Giants, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Carson was held out of practice all week after seemingly sustaining a shoulder injury during the Cowboys' Week 3 loss to the Ravens. The rookie cornerback has been an important part of Dallas' secondary thus far, but if he's unable to suit up in Week 4 as expected, C.J. Goodwin projects to see more work with the Cowboys' first-team defense.

Caelen Carson headshot
Caelen Carson
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Written By RotoWire Staff