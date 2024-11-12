Fantasy Football
Calais Campbell News: Registers third sack of 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Campbell finished Monday's 23-15 win over the Rams with three tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two pass defenses.

Campbell made his presence felt late in the first quarter when he tipped a pass from Matthew Stafford that was caught by Anthony Walker, which led to a 50-yard field goal by Jason Sanders five plays later. Campbell then got to Stafford for a five-yard sack on the Rams' next offensive drive, which led to a punt on the next play. It was Campbell's first sack since Week 3 against the Seahawks, and through nine regular-season games he's accumulated 31 tackles (25 solo), including 3.0 sacks, five pass defenses and one fumble recovery.

Calais Campbell
Miami Dolphins
