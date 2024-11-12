Calais Campbell News: Registers third sack of 2024
Campbell finished Monday's 23-15 win over the Rams with three tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two pass defenses.
Campbell made his presence felt late in the first quarter when he tipped a pass from Matthew Stafford that was caught by Anthony Walker, which led to a 50-yard field goal by Jason Sanders five plays later. Campbell then got to Stafford for a five-yard sack on the Rams' next offensive drive, which led to a punt on the next play. It was Campbell's first sack since Week 3 against the Seahawks, and through nine regular-season games he's accumulated 31 tackles (25 solo), including 3.0 sacks, five pass defenses and one fumble recovery.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now