Calvin Austin News: Fails to catch lone target in loss

Austin failed to secure his lone target during Saturday's 19-17 loss to the Bengals.

Austin had one of his best three-game stretches of the year leading up to Saturday's regular-season finale, as he secured 13 of 15 targets for 161 yards. However, he was held in check in Week 18 as the Steelers passed for just 148 yards. Pittsburgh will face Baltimore in a wild-card matchup Jan. 11, and Austin secured five of seven targets for 64 yards during his two regular-season appearances against the Ravens this year.