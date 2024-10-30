Fantasy Football
Calvin Ridley Injury: Held out with shoulder injury

Published on October 30, 2024

Ridley missed Wednesday's practice with a shoulder injury.

Ridley handled 80 percent snap share and 92 percent route share in Sunday's 52-14 loss at Detroit, catching 10 of 15 targets for 143 yards. There's no indication of his shoulder injury being serious, but another absence Thursday would create some doubt about Ridley's availability for a home game against the Patriots this Sunday. Out of his 326 receiving yards this season, 36.2 percent came in the first quarter of the blowout loss to Detroit.

