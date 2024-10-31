Calvin Ridley News: Churns out full practice

Ridley (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

Ridley's return to a full practice a day after sitting out Wednesday's session suggests that his shoulder injury won't be anything that keeps him from playing this Sunday against the Patriots. The 29-year-old wideout has endured a tough first season in Tennessee, but he turned in his best game to date in the Titans' 52-14 loss to Detroit this past Sunday, when he recorded 10 catches for 143 yards on 15 targets. Ridley generated the big line while Mason Rudolph was under center for Tennessee, but the veteran receiver could be operating in Week 9 with Will Levis (shoulder) as his quarterback. Levis has missed the Titans' last two games and remains a limited participant in practice, but head coach Brian Callahan has suggested that the starting job will belong to Levis once he's fully healthy.