Calvin Ridley News: Cleared to face Lions

Ridley (foot) practiced fully Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Ridley's status was looking iffy after consecutive absences from practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he has gained clearance to suit up for an enticing matchup with a Detroit defense that's allowing the most yards per game in the league to wide receivers. Ridley has caught only five of 23 targets over his last four games, but he'll be the clear No. 1 option in Tennessee's receiving corps after DeAndre Hopkins was traded to Kansas City earlier in the week.