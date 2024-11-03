Calvin Ridley News: Keeps momentum

Ridley recorded five receptions (on eight targets) for 73 yards in Sunday's 20-17 overtime win over the Patriots.

Ridley remained a focal point of the Tennessee offense and now has drawn at least eight targets in four consecutive games. His production in that span has varied widely, though he managed a 25-yard gain early in the second quarter while also accounting for 30 yards on two catches on Tennessee's game-winning drive in overtime. While he hasn't scored since Week 2 and has only one 100-yard performance for the season, Ridley's production generally has trended positively as the campaign has progressed.