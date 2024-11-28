Fantasy Football
Calvin Ridley News: Practices fully Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Ridley (ankle) practiced fully Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Ridley sat out Wednesday's session, but his return to a full practice one day later sets the stage for the wideout to be available for Sunday's game against the Commanders. Through 11 games to date, Ridley -- who has scored three TDs in that span -- leads the Titans pass catchers in receptions (41), targets (80) and receiving yards (634). He figures to remain busy once again this weekend on the heels of a 5/93/0 effort (on six targets) in Tennessee's 32-27 win over the Texans in Week 12.

