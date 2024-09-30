Calvin Ridley News: Second straight dud Week 4

Ridley caught one of three targets for five yards and added a 10-yard rush in Monday's 31-12 win over the Dolphins.

Ridley was a non-factor for a second consecutive game. After starting his Titans tenure with 137 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown through two games, Ridley has just 24 total yards in the last two games heading into a Week 5 bye. Ridley will try to get back on track Week 6 against the Colts, though it remains to be seen if he'll be catching passes from Will Levis (shoulder) or Mason Rudolph, the latter of whom had 85 passing yards after replacing the injured Levis in the first quarter Monday.