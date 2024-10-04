Cam Akers News: May have more competition Sunday

Akers may be see Dameon Pierce (hamstring) added back to the Texans backfield Sunday against the Bills, as the latter is questionable to play in the contest, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

While Joe Mixon (ankle) will miss a third game in a row this weekend, Pierce put himself in a position to return for the first time since Week 1 after logging a limited practice Friday. If Pierce is active Sunday, he won't necessarily take on a large workload, considering Akers has been preparing for a third consecutive start, per Wilson. However, in such a scenario, Pierce and Dare Ogunbowale would be on hand for any RB reps that don't go to Akers. In Weeks 3 and 4, Akers combined for 22 carries for 74 yards and caught one of three targets for an eight-yard touchdown.