Cam Akers News: Traded to Minnesota

Akers has been traded to the Vikings along with a 2026 conditional seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2026 conditional sixth-round pick, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

This marks the second straight season Minnesota has traded for Akers. The running back was unable to take advantage of Joe Mixon's absence in the backfield in Houston for three consecutive weeks, totaling 115 yards and one touchdown on 31 carries between Weeks 3 and 5. With Mixon's return, and a crowded depth chart, Akers was expendable for Houston. As a result, he will return to the Vikings, where he played six games and logged 138 yards and one touchdown on 38 carries across six games in the 2023 campaign. He will presumably compete with Myles Gaskin for a depth role behind Aaron Jones (hip) and Ty Chandler.