Cam Akers News: Trending toward lead role Week 5

Akers is preparing to be the Texans' lead back Week 5 against the Bills, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Akers is poised to be the No. 1 back for a third consecutive game, as both Joe Mixon (ankle) and Dameon Pierce (hamstring) have been non-participants this week. Meanwhile, Akers, Dare Ogunbowale and J.J. Taylor haven't been listed on Houston's injury report. Akers has 106 yards on 29 carries (3.7 YPC) and caught two of four targets for 11 yards and a touchdown this season. That includes two red-zone carries and one target inside the 20-yard line, on which he scored.