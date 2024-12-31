Cedric Tillman Injury: Finishing season on IR

The Browns placed Tillman (concussion) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Tillman wasn't much of a factor in the Browns' passing game through the first six games of the campaign, but he saw his production take off after Jameis Winston took over under center when Deshaun Watson (Achilles) sustained a season-ending injury in Week 7. Over a four-game stretch from Weeks 7 through 11, Tillman produced a 24-302-3 receiving line on 40 targets while playing at least 80 percent of the offensive snaps in every contest. However, after being forced out early of the Browns' Week 12 win over the Steelers with a concussion, Tillman has made slow progress through the five-step protocol. He's missed each of the Browns' last five games while managing nothing more than limited participant in practice beforehand, and with a Week 18 return seemingly not in the cards, Tillman will be shut down for the season. Tillman should be fully cleared in advance of the offseason program and may have showed enough during his impressive stretch earlier in the season to head into 2025 with a meaningful role in Cleveland's wideout corps.