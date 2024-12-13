Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cedric Tillman headshot

Cedric Tillman Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Tillman (concussion) will be out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com and Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram report.

Per Petrak, coach Kevin Stefanski relayed Friday that Tillman -- who practiced in a limited capacity this week -- didn't clear the NFL's concussion protocol. With Tillman still sidelined and tight end David Njoku (hamstring) listed as questionable, the Browns' top healthy pass catchers heading into the weekend are Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore.

Cedric Tillman
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now