Cedric Tillman Injury: Won't play Sunday

Tillman (concussion) will be out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com and Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram report.

Per Petrak, coach Kevin Stefanski relayed Friday that Tillman -- who practiced in a limited capacity this week -- didn't clear the NFL's concussion protocol. With Tillman still sidelined and tight end David Njoku (hamstring) listed as questionable, the Browns' top healthy pass catchers heading into the weekend are Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore.