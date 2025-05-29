Cedric Tillman News: On field for OTAs

Tillman (concussion) is participating in OTAs and worked alongside Jerry Jeudy with the first-team offense Wednesday, Dan Lebbe of cleveland.com reports.

Tillman missed the Browns' final six regular-season games of 2024 while in the concussion protocol and ended the year on IR, so it's encouraging to see him working without any apparent limitations during spring drills. The 2023 third-round pick seems the early favorite to earn the No. 2 receiver spot alongside Jeudy, with Elijah Moore now in Buffalo and veteran Diontae Johnson representing Cleveland's largest splash at wideout this offseason. Tillman was barely involved the first six weeks of 2024, in which span he totaled just six catches for nine yards, but he enjoyed a brief five-game breakout with Jameis Winston under center from Week 7 to Week 12. He put together a 26-330-3 receiving line on 44 targets in those five appearances, with the concussion cutting his Week 12 short at 56 percent of snaps. As Tillman works to translate that production into a true Year 3 breakout rather than a mere flash in the pan, he seems destined to once again have to overcome a quarterback rotation that will carry the risk of subpar play.