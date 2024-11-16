CeeDee Lamb Injury: HC not worried about playing status

Head coach Mike McCarthy suggested he wasn't worried about the status of Lamb, who was added to the injury report Saturday with a back injury, saying "I'm not of high concern" for the All-Pro's status for Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This is obviously encouraging given Lamb's status will bear the utmost importance being the final game of the Week 11 slate, but fantasy managers should still be on the lookout for more information well before the 8:15 p.m. Monday kickoff. The fifth-year wide receiver has missed just one game in his career, all the way back in the 2021-22 season.