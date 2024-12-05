CeeDee Lamb Injury: Officially no practice Thursday

Lamb (shoulder) officially didn't practice Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Lamb initially injured his right shoulder Week 9 in Atlanta, but he's been able to suit up in the ensuing four contests with Cooper Rush taking over for Dak Prescott (hamstring) under center, compiling a 26-220-0 line on 40 targets over the last four games. During the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day win against the Giants, he again was seen clutching the same shoulder after taking a hard fall in the second half. On Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy told Jon Machota of The Athletic that Lamb would be limited in practice, and the wide receiver himself relayed to Machota that he has full range of motion and strength back in the shoulder. "As far as Monday goes, I'll be fine by then," Lamb added. Despite not practicing after all Thursday, he'll have two more opportunities to mix into drills this week before Monday's contest against the Bengals.