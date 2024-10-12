Chad Ryland News: Elevated again for Week 6

The Cardinals elevated Ryland from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's Week 6 battle with Green Bay.

Regular kicker Matt Prater (knee) is questionable for Sunday, so Ryland provides much-needed insurance in case Prater is unable to go. That was the case last week versus San Francisco, when Ryland took over for the inactive Prater and went 3-for-4 on field-goal tries, with his lone miss being a blocked 45-yard attempt. Ryland's elevation Saturday could be a sign that Prater will be held out again Sunday, though that may not be confirmed until about 90 minutes prior to the 4:00 PM ET kickoff.