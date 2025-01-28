Chris Moore News: Staying with Commanders

The Commanders signed Moore to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.

Moore spent the 2024 regular season on the Cardinals' and Commanders' practice squads. He was elevated to Washington's active roster for the NFC wild-card game against Tampa Bay, during which he played 12 offensive snaps without drawing a target. Moore will be able to participate in OTAs, minicamp and training camp while working his way to earn a spot on the Commanders' 53-man roster for the 2025 campaign.