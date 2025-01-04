Fantasy Football
Chris Oladokun

Chris Oladokun News: Gets elevation for Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

The Chiefs elevated Oladokun from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Patrick Mahomes (ankle) isn't expected to play Sunday against Denver with Kansas City having wrapped up the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed, so the Chiefs are likely to deploy Oladokun as their backup QB behind Carson Wentz. Oladokun has yet to see action in an NFL game, and he's spent the last two yeas with Kansas City's practice squad. He probably won't see much, if any, action Sunday unless Wentz is forced to exit the contest.

Chris Oladokun
Kansas City Chiefs

