Chris Olave Injury: Back at practice Wednesday

Olave (concussion) was present at practice Wednesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Assuming he took part in some drills, it'd mark Olave's first visible on-field work since sustaining a concussion Sunday, Oct. 13 against the Buccaneers. The Saints have lost fellow WR Rashid Shaheed for the season due to meniscus surgery, and QB Derek Carr continues to be sidelined with an oblique issue, so getting Olave back will be key for the team's passing game. Wednesday's injury report will reveal how much work Olave was able to handle.