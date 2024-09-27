Chris Olave Injury: Considered day-to-day, deemed questionable

Olave (hamstring) is considered day-to-day and listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Atlanta, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Olave was a late addition to the Week 4 injury report after hurting his hamstring during Friday's practice. The Saints have every incentive to relay uncertainty regardless of the reality, which means fantasy managers need to treat this as a potential game-time decision heading into the weekend. The only good news is that the Saints and Falcons have an early kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET, leaving plenty of alternatives at wide receiver if Olave ultimately is deemed inactive. Fellow Saints WR A.T. Perry (hamstring) has been ruled out, and Cedrick Wilson (ankle) is questionable after missing practice Friday. The healthy WRs on the active roster are third-year pro Rashid Shaheed and rookies Bub Means and Mason Tipton.