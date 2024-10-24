Chris Olave Injury: Full practice Thursday

Olave (concussion) practiced in full Thursday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Olave sustained a concussion Sunday, Oct. 13 against the Buccaneers and sat out last Thursday's loss versus the Broncos, but he's made quick work this week by following up Wednesday's limited session with all activity one day later. It's unclear if he's made his way through the protocol for head injuries, but he'll need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist in order to return to action Sunday at the Chargers.