Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chris Olave headshot

Chris Olave Injury: Full practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 26, 2024 at 2:10pm

Olave (concussion) practiced fully Thursday.

Olave now has been listed as full on back-to-back injury reports, which has left the wide receiver "day-to-day," as interim coach Darren Rizzi told Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football on Thursday. Sidelined since suffering a concussion Week 9 at Carolina, Olave seemingly has a good chance to return to action Sunday against the Raiders. However, the Saints still have one practice report to post this week, and how he's listed there may reveal his odds to be activated from injured reserve by Saturday's 4:00 p.m. ET deadline to do so.

Chris Olave
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now