Chris Olave Injury: Full practice Thursday

Olave now has been listed as full on back-to-back injury reports, which has left the wide receiver "day-to-day," as interim coach Darren Rizzi told Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football on Thursday. Sidelined since suffering a concussion Week 9 at Carolina, Olave seemingly has a good chance to return to action Sunday against the Raiders. However, the Saints still have one practice report to post this week, and how he's listed there may reveal his odds to be activated from injured reserve by Saturday's 4:00 p.m. ET deadline to do so.