Chris Olave Injury: Non-participant on estimated report

Olave (concussion) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report.

Olave made an early exit from Sunday's 51-27 loss to the Buccaneers and eventually was diagnosed with a concussion, so his projected lack of activity one day later isn't a shock. With a Thursday night matchup with the Broncos on tap, he's unlikely to gain clearance from the protocol for head injuries in order to suit up for that contest, something that should be confirmed in advance. Fellow WR Rashid Shaheed (knee) also was a non-participant on Monday's report, meaning the Saints' receiving corps is especially banged-up at the moment.