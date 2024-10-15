Chris Olave Injury: Not practicing Tuesday

Olave (concussion) isn't participating in Tuesday's practice, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Olave hasn't made any notable progress through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol since exiting Sunday's 51-27 loss to the Buccaneers with the head injury. According to Rod Walker of The New Orleans Times-Picayune, Olave has sustained four documented concussions during his football career dating back to his time in college, and one in each of his first three seasons with the Saints. Given his history, Olave looks unlikely to be available for Thursday's game against the Broncos, and his availability for Week 8 against the Chargers wouldn't seem to be guaranteed, either.