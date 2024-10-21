Chris Olave Injury: Remains in concussion protocol

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Monday that Olave remains in the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Olave was unable to suit up last Thursday versus Denver, and he'll still need to gain full clearance -- including from an independent neurologist -- in order to be eligible to play Sunday versus the Chargers. With Rashid Shaheed (knee) having undergone season-ending knee surgery and the availability of quarterback Derek Carr (oblique) still uncertain for Week 8, it would provide a key boost for New Orleans' offense if Olave managed to gain clearance in time to play in Los Angeles. Mason Tipton, Cedrick Wilson and Bub Means will otherwise be in line to lead the Saints' wide receiver room.