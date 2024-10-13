Fantasy Football
Chris Olave headshot

Chris Olave Injury: Suffers concussion Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 13, 2024

Olave won't return to Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers due to a concussion.

Olave hauled in a pass from QB Spencer Rattler in the first quarter, after which he took a hit to his upper body. The ball was knocked out of Olave's hands as he was pulled to the turf, and Bucs safety Antoine Winfield picked it up and took it to the house for a defensive touchdown. After making his way to the sideline, Olave visited the medical tent and then went to the locker room for a concussion check, which eventually was confirmed. With a short week on tap for a matchup with Broncos on Thursday Night Football, he'll be hard-pressed to be available Week 7.

Chris Olave
New Orleans Saints
