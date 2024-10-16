Chris Olave Injury: Won't play Thursday

Coach Dennis Allen said Wednesday that Olave (concussion) won't play in Thursday's game against the Broncos, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

In the wake of suffering a concussion this past Sunday versus the Buccaneers, Olave wasn't able to practice this week, indicating he's made little to no progress through the protocol for head injuries. With Olave and Rashid Shaheed's (knee) sidelined for Week 7 action, the Saints will be particularly short-handed at wide receiver Thursday. Mason Tipton, Cedrick Wilson (ankle) and Bub Means are the options on the active roster, while Equanimeous St. Brown, Kevin Austin, Dante Pettis and Jermaine Jackson are candidates to be elevated from the practice squad.