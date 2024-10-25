Chris Olave News: Clears concussion protocol

Olave cleared concussion protocol and will be available for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Olave already looked on track to be available this weekend after turning in a full practice Thursday, but Terrell's report confirms that the wideout has now received clearance from an independent neurologist, the final stage of the five-step protocol. After sitting out last week's loss to Broncos, Olave should be ready to reprise his usual duties as the Saints' No. 1 wideouts, though he'll be on the receiving end of passes from rookie Spencer Rattler rather than Derek Carr (oblique), who is expected to miss a third straight start. Olave suited up in Rattler's first NFL start back in Week 6, but the former played just two snaps before exiting with the concussion.