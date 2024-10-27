Chris Olave News: Logs 107 yards in return

Olave had eight receptions (on 14 targets) for 107 yards during Sunday's 26-8 defeat to the Chargers.

Olave eclipsed 100 receiving yards for the first time this season. He also logged a season-high in targets and matched his season-high for receptions. This all in a game in which Olave temporarily exited for a concussion check and rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler was benched for second-year signal-caller Jake Haener midway through the third quarter. With No. 2 wideout Rashid Shaheed now out for the season with a meniscus injury, it's likely that Olave could continue to see an increase in targets moving forward. He'll hope to have another productive outing with QB1 Derek Carr (oblique) expected to return for next week's game versus the Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 3.