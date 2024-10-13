Chuba Hubbard News: Gains 103 yards from scrimmage

Hubbard rushed 18 times for 92 yards and caught five of six targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 38-20 loss to Atlanta.

Hubbard continued his fantasy ascension in 2024 with another strong performance while handling 18 of Carolina's 21 rushing attempts from RBs. While the fourth-year back failed to extend his scoring streak to three games, he managed to produce his third game of 100-plus combined yards from scrimmage over the Panthers' last four contests. Hubbard remains unchallenged as Carolina's lead back, making him a must-start asset heading into next Sunday's tilt against Washington.