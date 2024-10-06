Chuba Hubbard News: Stands out in lopsided loss

Hubbard rushed 13 times for 97 yards and a touchdown and brought in all four targets for minus-2 yards in the Panthers' 36-10 loss to the Bears on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

The Panthers had their first truly pedestrian performance with Andy Dalton under center, but Hubbard continued to prove himself the most consistent member of the team's offense with another highly efficient rushing performance. Hubbard fell just short of his third straight 100-yard performance, but he recorded a rushing TD for the second consecutive game on an exciting 38-yard run in the first quarter to open the scoring on the afternoon. Hubbard didn't have a productive day as a receiver from a yardage standpoint, but he now has at least four receptions in four consecutive games heading into a Week 6 home divisional battle versus the Falcons.