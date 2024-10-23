C.J. Beathard News: Headed to Miami

The Dolphins signed Beathard to the practice squad Wednesday.

Beathard was released by the Jaguars at the end of training camp with an injury settlement due to a groin injury he picked up in preseason action. He wasn't able to catch on with the Giants following a workout in late September, but the 2017 third-round pick will return to Florida and serve as the Dolphins' practice squad quarterback. Tyler Huntley (shoulder) and Skylar Thompson (ribs) are nursing injuries while Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday. Tim Boyle is the only healthy quarterback on the Dolphins' active roster, meaning Beathard could be elevated from the practice squad to serve as the backup or emergency quarterback against the Cardinals on Sunday.