DFS NFL: Saturday Preview

Saturday is a big day for the exhibition season, with 13 games on the schedule. Five kick off in the early window, one at noon EDT, two at 1 p.m. and two at about 4 p.m. Both FanDuel and DraftKings have contests for the early window, but they are small prize pools — even by preseason standards. Given that, our focus will be on the primetime slate, which begins at 7 p.m. and features eight games.

As covered by our articles from the opening week of the preseason, the roster requirements on both FD and DK are the same: 1 QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, 1 TE, 1 FLEX and 1 DST. On FD, all players cost $6,000; $5,500 on DK. The preseason is time for teams to evaluate younger players and players on the roster bubble, so this article won't be filled with stars. It will be based primarily on which players project to get the most playing time combined with some skill evaluation.

QUARTERBACK

Josh Allen at Pittsburgh

We immediately begin with an exception to the "don't expect to see good players" disclaimer, but news came out Friday that Allen will play the first 20 minutes or so of game time against the Steelers. His point-scoring potential will be compared to players who project to play full games (or very close to it), but the talent disparity is without question. On the other hand, Allen is likely to be experimenting with his new receiving corps and almost certainly won't be running. I'd probably look elsewhere given those potential downsides, but don't just scroll past Allen without second thought.

Sam Howell at Tennessee

Now we get into some more of the traditional preseason picks. Geno Smith won't suit up for Seattle, as was the case last week. That leaves Howell in line for a lot of playing time. We got a sample of what that could look like last Saturday against the Chargers, when he put up 130 passing yards with a touchdown, supplemented with 17 rushing yards.

Trey Lance vs. Las Vegas

Lance is playing as the third-string quarterback in Dallas, but the team knows what it has in Dak Prescott and even backup Cooper Rush. Prescott isn't likely to play at all and Rush was on the field for one series in the first week of the preseason. Lance should have volume on his side once again, and he showed no hesitation to air it out (44 pass attempts last week) or tuck it and run (44 rushing yards).

Also Consider: Stetson Bennett at LAC; Clayton Tune at IND

RUNNING BACK

Jaylen Wright vs. Washington

Touches are spread widely among running backs on just about every team in preseason, so the goal is to look primarily for explosiveness. Wright checks a lot of the boxes. Even though Wright will almost certainly be on the field with the second-team offense, coach Mike McDaniel knows how to keep the offense moving. The rookie back also enters the league with an explosive athletic profile (4.38 40, 95th percentile speed score), so if he breaks into the second level of the defense, he's likely to run a long way.

Braelon Allen at Carolina

Allen is a fellow rookie and doesn't have the same straight-line speed as Wright. What he does have is the size (6-foot-1, 235) to be a thumper, and he hasn't been afraid to use that according to training camp reports. There's some risk that the Jets already manage Allen's workload as he seems to have separated himself as the RB2 in New York, but he's another player with the potential to do a lot of damage on limited touches.

Boston Scott at Los Angeles Chargers

For those who want to bet more on volume than skill, the Rams are a good place to look. Stetson Bennett played the entire game against Dallas in Week 1 of the preseason, and the team split 28 carries between only Scott and Zach Evans. Scott is primarily a special teamer, but he put up 68 yards on the ground and also had three catches last weekend.

WIDE RECEIVER

Jordan Whittington at Los Angeles Chargers

All of the best-ball bros and gals are well aware of Whittington, who has been rising up the Underdog ADP following Puka Nacua's (knee) injury. Whittington posted six receptions and 74 yards in his pro debut, adding fuel to the hype. Cooper Kupp has already been ruled out. Assuming Bennett can move the ball at all, Whittington should be a driving force behind the offense.

Rakim Jarrett at Jacksonville

Jarrett is apparently battling some type of undisclosed injury, so watch his status entering Saturday's game. Assuming he plays, he's proven to be a big-play threat in his first two preseasons with the Bucs. Last week, he connected with Kyle Trask for a 28-yard gain. Jarrett is fighting for his roster spot after the team added Jalen McMillan (soreness) and Sterling Shepard (undisclosed), so expect him to be on the field as the Bucs evaluate their final wide receiver spots.

Devin Duvernay vs. Tampa Bay

Duvernay isn't the most exciting choice. He's a veteran who failed any time he was asked to step into a big offensive role in Baltimore, and he's now relatively buried on the Jacksonville depth chart. However, even dating back to spring, he cited a potential offensive role as his motivation to sign in Jacksonville. He then showed immediate rapport with C.J. Beathard last weekend on a 35-yard touchdown grab. Beathard should be under center for plenty of the game again Saturday while Duvernay looks to solidify his offensive role.

TIGHT END

Dalton Kincaid at Pittsburgh

For those rostering Allen, Kincaid is the natural stacking pair. As was noted in the discussion about Allen, the presumed purpose of him playing is to gain rapport with his new pass catchers. That shouldn't be necessary with his second-year tight end. Heading into the regular season, there's concern that Dawson Knox (groin) will cut into Kincaid's snaps and targets. However, Knox missed practice Thursday, suggesting he'll also be absent Saturday. Kincaid is a strong candidate to reach the end zone.

Ben Sinnott at Miami

Sinnott is more of the traditional preseason pick as a rookie trying to gain his role in the Washington offense. Zach Ertz won't play much, or at all, and Sinnott led the Commanders in receptions and yards against the Jets last weekend.

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Admittedly, it's a bit counterintuitive to pick several Rams as strong plays and then turn around to say the Chargers' defense is also a strong option. However, Bennett was a disaster last week by throwing four interceptions while taking two sacks. There will be volume for everyone in this game, so ideally just don't play Bennett unless you're projecting a big turnaround in his performance.

