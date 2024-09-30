C.J. Beathard News: Healthy again

Beathard (groin) tried out for the Giants on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The quarterback was released with an injury settlement by the Jaguars in late August after injuring his groin during the second preseason game, missing the last preseason contest and losing the backup quarterback battle to Mac Jones. The Giants have three healthy signal-callers at the moment in Daniel Jones, Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito. Beathard played in seven regular-season games (107 offensive snaps) for the Jaguars in 2023.