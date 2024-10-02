Clyde Edwards-Helaire Injury: Cleared for practice

Edwards-Helaire (illness) will resume practicing Thursday and should be available for games soon, Ian Rapaport of NFL Network reports.

Edwards-Helaire didn't get much playing time outside of blowouts or clear passing situations last season, but he may take on a larger role now that Isiah Pacheco (fibula) is on injured reserve and likely out until at least November. The Chiefs otherwise have Kareem Hunt, Samaje Perine and Carson Steele as their backfield options ahead of Monday's game against New Orleans, giving Edwards-Helaire a chance to mix in immediately if he checks out fine in practice this week.