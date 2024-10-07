Clyde Edwards-Helaire Injury: Officially out for MNF

Edwards-Helaire (illness) won't play Monday against the Saints, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Edwards-Helaire was previously considered doubtful, so it isn't surprising that he won't be making his season debut Monday. Kareem Hunt, Samaje Perine and Carson Steele will continue to hold down the fort in a Kansas City backfield that's without Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco (fibula). The Chiefs will be on bye in Week 6, so Edwards-Helaire's next chance to take the field will be a Week 7 Super Bowl rematch against the 49ers. He will first need to be activated from the reserve/non-football injury list to be eligible to play.