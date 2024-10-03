Clyde Edwards-Helaire Injury: Practice window opened

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed that Edwards-Helaire was designated for return to practice Wednesday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Though Edwards-Helaire's 21-day evaluation window was opened Wednesday, he didn't take the field that day and instead made his return to practice Thursday for the Chiefs' first official Week 5 session. According to Derrick, Edwards-Helaire is scheduled to take part in scout-team work Thursday, and the running back's progress will be measured over the next few days before a determination is made on his availability for Monday's game against the Saints. Once activated from the reserve/non-football illness list, Edwards-Helaire could push for a role in a Kansas City backfield that currently includes Kareem Hunt, Samaje Perine and Carson Steele while lead option Isiah Pacheco (fibula) is on injured reserve.