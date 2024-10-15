Clyde Edwards-Helaire News: Returns to active roster

Kansas City activated Edwards-Helaire from the reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday, Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com reports.

Edwards-Helaire had missed the team's first five games after landing on the NFI list following the preseason, but he resumed practicing with the team earlier this month and has now been deemed ready to play coming out of a Week 6 bye. With Isiah Pacheco (fibula) still on injured reserve, Edwards-Helaire could carve out a role in the backfield, though Kareem Hunt has fared well as Kansas City's lead back the past two games and should retain top slotting on the depth chart. Rather than presenting a threat to Hunt, Edwards-Helaire could more realistically challenge Samaje Perine for the change-of-pace/passing-down role.