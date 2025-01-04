Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Clyde Edwards-Helaire headshot

Clyde Edwards-Helaire News: Up from practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

The Saints elevated Edwards-Helaire from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday in advance of Sunday's game in Tampa Bay.

With Kendre Miller (concussion) out and Alvin Kamara (groin) doubtful for Week 18 action, Edwards-Helaire will be among the RB options for the Saints on Sunday along with Jamaal Williams and Jordan Mims. In Week 17 against the Raiders, Kamara also was sidelined, Miller sustained his head injury, and Mims was a healthy scratch, which left Edwards-Helaire (26 of 60 snaps) and Williams (25 of 60) to split work. Having said that, Edwards turned his seven touches into 30 yards from scrimmage, while Williams managed 24 total yards on three touches.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now