Cooper Kupp Injury: Expected to play Thursday

Coach Sean McVay said after Sunday's 20-15 win over the Raiders that he expects Kupp (ankle) to play Thursday against the Vikings, Adam Grosbard of the Orange County Register reports.

Kupp logged three consecutive limited practices leading up to Sunday's win but was ultimately ruled out after being listed as questionable Friday. The team was evidently pleased with what it saw from Kupp in practice, as the star receiver's expected to see his first action since Week 2 when the Rams return to action Thursday against the Vikings. Kupp's status leading up to the game will still be worth tracking, though the Rams may hold walk-throughs rather than full practices on a short week.