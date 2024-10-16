Cooper Kupp Injury: Individual work on tap Wednesday

Coach Sean McVay said Kupp (ankle) will participate in individual drills but not team work during Wednesday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Translating for McVay, Kupp likely will go down as limited in his first practice since he sustained a left high-ankle sprain Week 2 against the Cardinals. On Monday, McVay was wishy washy about Kupp's potential to return to action Week 7, telling Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, "There is a possibility he could be ready this week. There's also a possibility that he might not be ready." At the very least, logging on-field work Wednesday is a decent sign for Kupp, but how he feels after the session may be the more telling sign for his availability, or lack thereof, Sunday versus the Raiders.