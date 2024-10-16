Cooper Kupp Injury: Limited in return to practice

Kupp (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to Wednesday's session, coach Sean McVay revealed that Kupp would take part in individual work but not team drills in his first visible on-field work since he suffered a left high-ankle sprain Week 2, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. At the same time, McVay told Barshop that Kupp is "trending in the right direction, but we'll see exactly what that means as the week progresses." Kupp then looked crisp running routes and hauling in passes Wednesday, according to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. Kupp will need to get through the week unscathed in order to have a chance to return to action Sunday versus the Raiders, but he at least appears to be in a good spot.