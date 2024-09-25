Cooper Kupp Injury: Sheds cast on ankle

Kupp (ankle) is working with the strength and conditioning staff on the side at Wednesday's practice and is no longer wearing a cast, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Kupp, who has already been ruled out for Week 4, is working to the side at Wednesday's practice alongside Puka Nacua (knee), who remains on IR. It appears that the veteran wide receiver is making progress in his recovery, though with Los Angeles scheduled for a Week 6 bye, it wouldn't be surprising to see Kupp ultimately also miss the team's Week 5 matchup against the Packers. Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell, Tyler Johnson and Jordan Whittington appear in line to lead the Rams' wide receiver corps Sunday on the road against Chicago.