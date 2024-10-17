Cooper Kupp Injury: Stays limited at practice

Kupp (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

During the open portion of Thursday's session, Kupp seemed to be mimicking his activity level from one day prior, which has been confirmed on the Rams' second Week 7 injury report. He's seeking to return to action for the first time since Week 2, when he initially suffered a left high-ankle sprain. Coach Sean McVay told Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com on Wednesday that Kupp was "trending in the right direction, but we'll see exactly what that means as the week progresses." Ultimately, Friday's report will unveil how much of a chance Kupp has to suit up again Sunday against the Raiders.